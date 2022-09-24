Scott Clark, 39, and Ashley Whitney-Jackson, 36, both of Salisbury, Vt., are shown in these photos provided by Vermont State Police.

Two people from Salisbury face a wide range of charges in connection with reported break-ins at a campground in town.

Vermont State Police said in an email that they’ve arrested Scott Clark, 39, and Ashley Whitney-Jackson, 36. The two are accused of breaking into two trailers at the Waterhouses Campground on West Shore Road shortly before 11:00 a.m. Friday. Troopers believe the pair stole a gun and other items; neither of them is legally allowed to have a gun.

Each of them is charged with burglary, petit larceny, aiding in the commission of a felony and being a prohibited person possessing a firearm. Clark is also charged by himself with possession of a controlled substance and giving false information to law enforcement. When investigators found him, they say that he had heroin on his person and that he also claimed to be someone else.

Clark and Whitney-Jackson are both scheduled to appear in court in Middlebury on Monday afternoon.