Salute to Heroes: Farmers to Families Food Box program

Taking a look back over the past year, there have been a number of people who have been at the forefront of the pandemic helping the community survive by providing basic needs. According to the Vermont Foodbank, there was a 68% increase in the use of food pantries in Vermont between March and June of 2020.

In April 2020, the USDA announced a program to supply locally sourced food to families in need during the pandemic. The Abbey Group, Vermont Foodbank, Vermont National Guard, Green Mountain Farm to School, Black River Produce, and local dairy processors worked together to bring the Farmer’s To Families Foodbox program to Vermont.

More than 460 drive-up distributions were held throughout Vermont. More than 17 million meals were provided by the Vermont Foodbank.

Quinn McMahon, who has been handing out meals at distribution sites since January, said it feels good to be a part of the solution. “When the pandemic started, no one knew how it was going to go or how heavily it was really going to affect everyone, or think that we were going to be handing out hundred of thousands of pound of food a week, was not something I really would have predicted.”

When Farmers to Families was initially authorized the program was scheduled to last from May 15th until December 21st of 2020. John Sayles, CEO of Vermont Foodbank, said “We didn’t know if it would continue that long because no one knew how long the disaster was going to continue on and it has. They kept every two months, renewing the program and did that until December.”

The Vermont Foodbank picked up the program once it ended in December because it didn’t want people to be left without resources during the winter. Sayles says the program will run through March and they will reevaluate their plan after that. The Vermont Foodbank is distributing more than twice as much food now, compared to pre-pandemic levels.