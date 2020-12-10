Salvation Army struggling with need for bell ringers and donations

It’s a sure sign of the holiday season–the sound of bells ringing and the sight of red kettles while out doing your holiday shopping. But this year, The Salvation Army is hurting to fulfill its largest fundraiser of the year.

“I’ve never seen the need greater than it is now,” said Lt. Chris West of the Barre Salvation Army.

The need for many things–the need for bell ringers, the need for donations, and the need Vermont families are facing. West says their goal is $80,000 dollars. Right now, they’ve raised $20,000. He says while donations are down, the need is tremendous.

“We normally serve here in central Vt, right around 300 people food wise a week,” he said. “That has gone up to 1500 people a week.”

West adds they typically man 20 red kettle stations in the community, but right now only have on average, 3 bell ringers a day. It’s a similar story at the salvation army in Burlington.

“Due to COVID, we’ve really struggled to get the volunteers and employees like we usually do,” said Capt. Dominic Nicoll. “So we’ve definitely found it hard to get out there this year.”

The money raised will go toward toy drives, food programs, and day to day operations. In BTV, the need has gone up 3 times over the course of the pandemic.

“Most who aren’t used to this, needing help,” Nicoll said. “But may have lost a job or source of income and we want to be there for these people the best we can.”

Both salvation armies say they’ve expanded donation opportunities to include text to pay and mail in options. The information is available at https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/ways-to-give/