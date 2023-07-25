We made a pit stop at the Humane Society of Chittenden County for this week’s edition of ‘Forever Home’ and boy, we were not disappointed with this one. We got to meet Samantha who is a senior cat looking for her ‘Forever Home’. She is a quiet girl looking for a quiet space with no dogs or young toddlers. She may do well with older kids just as long as they know she is a senior cat who likes to take it easy.

Sammy is such a sweetheart and loves her nap laps along with many pets and scratches. Samantha was previously in a home with another cat and may do well with another feline in her new ‘Forever Home’ as long as the introduction is gradual. Nevertheless, Samantha is in great health and has no dietary restrictions. All she needs in some loving from her new humans to live out her golden years. If you or someone you know would be interested in adopting Samantha, you can visit the Humane Society of Chittenden County’s website or you can visit them in person during their normal business hours.