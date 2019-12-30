Sanders releases medical records, physician letters that say he’s healthy

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders released letters from three doctors, including his primary physician and two cardiologists, showing he is healthy and “engaging vigorously” in the 2020 campaign for president.

Brian P. Monahan, the attending physician for Congress and Sanders’ primary doctor, said the senator is in good health and campaign “without any limitation.”

Monahan’s letter contains Sanderss health history and results from recent laboratory tests conducted during his recovery from a heart attack in October. The campaign says Sanders underwent additional tests at the University of Vermont Medical Center, including a treadmill stress test.

“In December 2019, you underwent a successful graded exercise treadmill examination monitoring your heart function, muscular exertion, and oxygen consumption that indicated a maximal level of exertion to 92% of your predicted heart rate without any evidence of reduced blood flow to your heart or symptoms limiting your exercise performance,” Monahan wrote of the treadmill test.

Philip A. Ades, director of Cardiac Rehabilitation at UVM, said Sanders was able to exercise to “a level that is approximately 50% higher than other men his age with a similar diagnosis.

“Mr. Sanders is more than fit enough to pursue vigorous activities and an occupation that requires stamina and an ability to handle a great deal of stress.”

Martin M. LeWinter, Sanders’ personal cardiologist and the attending cardiologist at UVM, wrote in a separate letter that he sees “no reason he cannot continue campaigning without limitation and, should he be elected, I am confident he has the mental and physical stamina to fully undertake the rigors of the Presidency.”

Sanders, who is 78, was hospitalized in early October after he experienced chest discomfort during a campaign event.