Sanders returns to the stage, Burlington watch party weighs in

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Senator Bernie Sanders returned to the debate stage Tuesday night, following a heart attack that limited his campaign activity earlier this month.

Sanders joined 11 other Democratic hopefuls onstage in Ohio. He reassured the crowd that he’s “healthy” and “feeling great,” while promoting his upcoming rally in New York on Saturday.

In Burlington, people gathered at Three Needs Taproom & Brewery for a debate watch party. Following closing remarks from the candidates, one viewer offered their takeaways from the debate.