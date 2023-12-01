Burlington, VT – The 17th annual “Santa Drop”, an event to give gifts to hospitalized children and spread holiday joy, will happen at the University of Vermont Medical Center, with a fly-by performed by the man from the North Pole himself.

The event will be On December 7th, at 11:00 a.m.

The tradition started in 2006 when a child of a Plattsburgh Operations Officer was sick in the hospital over the holidays. While that child is now in good health and living as a healthy adult, the event had a tremendous impact on others. It brought festivity and joy to the hospital workers and those who needed it the most.

Santa’s helpers and personal escort team will arrive at the main entrance to unload gifts at 10:30, with Santa appearing thirty minutes later and hovering near a flagpole for kids to wave at him from the balcony floors.

Santa will then land and walk through the hospital to the pediatric ward and personally visit and hand gifts to the sick kids.

I spoke to one of Santa’s helpers, who has been doing this for ten years and kept the yearly event going. While they had to take a year off during 2020, the helper said it is always “emotional.” He also said seeing the kids going through their battles and getting to see Santa helps get their “spirits lifted.”

But it is not just kids with lifted spirits, it’s the parents and staff too. The helper said it was a “nice distraction” from the ongoing struggles the kids are facing every day. For the workers, it is an “uplift for the staff.”

The helicopter Santa will ride in on, while his Reindeer get some much-needed rest, is provided by the Plattsburgh CBP Air and Marine Operations (AMO) Unit. CBP US Border Patrol (USBP) from the Swanton Sector provided the donated gifts, gathered during their annual November Chili contest, as his elves rest up for the big night.

The event is intended to spread some ho-ho-holiday magic and put a smile on the faces of all those affected.

December 14th will be an alternate date in case of bad weather.