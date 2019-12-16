Santa visits UVM Children’s Hospital in a helicopter

BURLINGTON, VT- Christmas came early for pediatric patients at the UVM Children’s Medical Center on Monday morning.

Every year, the Air Branch of the Plattsburgh U.S Customs and Border Protection partners with the UVM Children’s hospital to bring Santa and toys to pediatric patients. Ten years ago, the U.S Customs and Boarder Protection started the event after one agent had a personal connection.

“I want to say back around ’05, one of our agents had a child that ended up going to the chemo ward here, and it was his idea. He has since moved along to another station, but we have kept the tradition going,” said Air Interdiction Officer Vern Brosky.

Agents from U.S Customs and Border Protection fly Santa in a helicopter in front of the main hospital for children to see. Santa Clause then comes inside to talk with the kids and hand out toys.

Bryce Demick is going through chemotherapy and was excited to see Santa. “It was like a feeling like a joy feeling,” said Demick. He couldn’t wait to play with his new toy.

Those involved say it’s a day everyone enjoys!

“It’s very important for the kids you know to bring some joy into their lives ya know? They’re not having a good time right now in this part of their life, so anything we can do and that Santa and Mrs. Clause can do we appreciate the opportunity to do it,” said Brosky.