Saranac Lake's iconic Dew Drop Inn operated from 1947 to 1988. The building has mostly sat vacant since then. But, recently a developer purchased the building with plans to re-open the historic business.

Ask just about anybody in the North Country about the Dew Drop Inn and they’ll probably have a great story.

“It was marvelous!” said Sara Kelly Johns of Saranac Lake. “The Dew Drop Inn was a childhood destination. The whole family would pile into the station wagon, come up Route 3 and end up at the Dew Drop Inn.”

Opened in 1947 by Forrest “Dew Drop” Morgan, the inn became famous for not only its food, but Morgan’s stories.

Just being able to sit and chat with Dew Drop and hear his stories,” said Ryan Brenizer, a New York City photographer. “His stories are everything, but also the stories that came from somebody with such an extraordinary life.”

After it’s closure in 1988, the building sat vacant for many years, aside from a brief stint as a youth center.

Now, bearing the same name and the original neon sign, the new life is coming to the iconic building. A Long Island developer bought the building last summer and is now planning to re-open the Dew Drop Inn.

“I am very excited to see this and find out more and to see really sort of how they mirror something that was so beloved but from a very different era, very different era both for Saranac Lake, and especially for food,” said Brenizer.

The building is in extreme disrepair, and the project still in the early stages. So there’s really no idea when we can expect to grab a “famous slice”

“I’ll be there,” said Johns. “I’ll be there, no question about it.