South Burlington, VT- Police are investigating an attempted assault that happened in the University Mall’s parking garage on the evening of Oct. 20.

A 16-year-old girl reported being followed by a man standing near a Dodge Ram pick-up before the man tried to grab her. The girl told police she screamed for help and ran towards her car, at which point a bystander came over to offer help. The suspect was not seen again after that.

Police want to identify the driver of the pick-up, and are also looking to speak with the bystander who offered help.

Anyone who may know more info about the incident should call SBPD at (802) 846-4111.