We’re waking up to mostly cloudy skies, increasing shower chances, and temperatures in the 40s. Make it the cozy, rain jacket you bundle up in this morning as those showers continue to overspread straight into the afternoon. Turn on the windshield wipers and low beams to ensure a safe drive into school/work this morning.

The afternoon will offer up, similarly to yesterday, slivers of sunshine mixed with scattered showers/downpours. Highs will manage the middle to upper 50s alongside a south-southeast wind of 5-15 mph. Overnight, showers shut off late with lows dipping in the mid 40s.

Our potent area of low pressure that has been causing all the soggy weather finally begins to pull south and out to sea Wednesday into Thursday. Steadier showers are likely Wednesday with just a spot shower chance for Thursday. Additional rainfall totals will average 0.5″ to 1″+.