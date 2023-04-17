Temperatures are in the 50s this morning alongside higher levels of humidity than what we would typically expect for mid to late April, but here we are. Make sure you’re dressing comfortably this morning while also planning for scattered showers. Those showers will remain isolated this morning, but will likely become a bit more widespread by lunchtime.

Our afternoon will become cloudy and damp with periods of rain pushing through the North Country and Upper Valley. Light rain will persist through the evening commute with patchy fog and highs near 60 degrees. Overnight, a few rain showers continue with lows in the 40s.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy skies return for a second straight day with spotty showers, too. Those spotty showers will stem from a trough of low pressure that sets to pivot through for the afternoon and evening. Highs will manage the upper 40s to low 50s.

Showers will come to an end by midweek with cooler air rushing in for Wednesday, as well. There may even be a few rain/snow showers across the mountains Wednesday morning. Nevertheless, rainfall totals will remain minimal to moderate all around with less than 0.75″ likely between today and Wednesday.