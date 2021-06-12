School lunch lady retiring after almost 50 years of service

Years of service and dedication ended in a celebration. Joanne Andrews was honored at Harwood union High School after serving almost 50 years at the school.

On the day of her retirement, an assembly was held at the school with music, speeches, and gifts. Jonanne said it was wonderful and she couldn’t be happier. Some words that were used to describe Joanne were compassionate, friendly, and uplifting.

When Joanne first started working at the school, she was only planning on doing it part-time, but after her first day the administration at the school had other plans.

Joanne says, “she called me in the office and shut the door and said i want to hire you full-time because you are such a good worker.”

Jordan Grimaldi, a junior at Harwood said, “”you look at her and you say wow…she has got to be friendly, she is outgoing, she will lift your spirits, she is just the nicest woman I know.”

Jordan has known Joanne ever since he has been at Harwood and she has been a big help in keeping him fed. He says, “in middle school she would always let me get breakfast even when i was late. In high school everyday she would let me get a second chocolate milk or she would let me sneak in a second roll.”

After all these years, Joanne says students like Jordan are what she will miss the most. “Every morning I did the breakfast in the middle school and they were always so good to me. Wanted to come up to me and talk to me, tell me what they did the night before and they are all just so friendly,” says Andrews.

However, Jordan says he will miss Joanne’s smile the most.