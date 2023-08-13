With school almost back in session, The Queen City Sains are turning their attention to kids impacted by the floods.

Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale and members gathered in Walmart’s Williston parking lot to fill backpacks with back-to-school supplies.

“There’s a lot of families about to go back to school without the supplies they need, or as we heard from families, not wanting the additional stress of having to spend money on school supplies when they are piecing together how they’re going to recover financially,” said State Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale.

The group asked shoppers to consider donating school supplies they encountered while browsing.

Of the 4,000 Vermonters displaced, 700 homes were rendered uninhabitable, such as the Lora’s family house.

The Lora’s basement in Waterbury was completely flooded and many of their belongings were destroyed.

Logan and Olivia Lora are grateful for the support they have received from their community, giving them hope for the new school year.

Olivia Lora said, “I’m really happy because people don’t have to spend a bunch of money and they can spend their money on stuff they need for flood.”

The Queen City Saints said items that can be used every day, like backpacks and lunchboxes, are in high demand.

Other entities have also chipped in. Burton Snowboards has donated more than 100 backpacks, but Senator Ram Hinsdale emphasized, the more items people donate, the more choices kids will have after the flood waters took many of their choices away.

Senator Ram Hinsdale added, “What’s been really great is that we have kids helping kids. As we have kids go inside to get their own back to school supplies, it helps them think of other kids who don’t have what they need to go back to school.”

Rotary member of The Williston-Richmond Rotary Club and flood relief school drive volunteer, Leslie Murray agrees that the drive has been a lesson for many young Vermonters.

“This is one way we can teach them that you got your backpack, and you didn’t have to think twice about it, but their backpack was ruined,” said Murray.

The Queen City Saints will drop off school supplies to districts throughout Vermont and at Lyric Theater in South Burlington from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on weekdays.

If you would like to help, but you cannot pick up or drop off anything in person, the group has an Amazon Wishlist on its social media accounts.