Schools across Vermont celebrate lunch trays filled with local ingredients

Senator Patrick Leahy along with other Vermont leaders and the Senate Agricultural committee announced federal funding to strengthen the farm to school initiative in the state.

The event took place at St. Albans town educational center.

The National Farm to School Network was launched in 2007 by more than 30 organizations.

Through the program, schools feature locally produced food as well as incorporating nutrition-based curriculum.

Senator Leahy was happy to help spread the healthy word.

“It’s good to be here to celebrate farm to school month which is a Vermont initiative and I have learned so much from my fellow Vermonters and worked with the agricultural committee and the appropriations committee to be able to follow it and I saw this program that was working here in Vermont where Vermont students learned about our agricultural heritage,” said Leahy.