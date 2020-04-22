Schools adjust to remote learning and address unique challenges

BURLINGTON, VT- As schools across the state get used to remote learning, the Agency of Education has asked schools to create what is known as Continuity of Learning Plan. This basically means a plan to make sure students continue learning even when schools are closed.

However, the remote learning poses special challenges for some educators. Superintendent of the Burlington School District Yaw Obeng said adjusting to this new form of learning is a team effort and he recognizes that not everyone is equipped. The district is working with companies like Burlington Telecom to make sure students have access to internet and devices.

“This is not a normal situation, so the medium of education is not going to be normal. We have given devices from grade 3-12 to students and that was in our first phase. We have created the continuity of learning plan so they can continue to do work with that,” said Obeng.

Remote learning creates unique challenges for special education teachers. Hannah Morrison, a special education teacher at Burlington High School said she has been working on her student’s individual education plans or IEP’s.

“It’s been an exercise in creativity, an exercise in patience. I think we’ve learned to collaborate in different ways we are working to extrapolate information from their IEP’s and translating it into what can be a distance learning plan,” said Morrison

In total, the district has created more than 700 IEP’S. Educators explained that it has not been easy, and they have had to go through a lot of trial and error.

“We want them to be as similar as possible to what they would be at school, but that in itself has no meaning until you start thinking about what that looks like,” said Director of Student Support Services Laura Nugent.

Morrison said she has been scheduling one on one time with her students through phone calls and video platforms.

“Really what it comes down to for me and my students because I don’t want to speak for other special educators, is working with them figuring out what works and then find something that fits them at this time,” said Morrison.

While the district believes digital learning will not replace face to face connection, they are taking the negatives with the positives.

“I would say that we are learning some things that we will be able to translate into a general practice when this is all over,” said Obeng.

The Burlington School District and its educators are working hard to figure out what works best on a case by case basis for students and their families.