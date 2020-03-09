Schools close after fears of coronavirus

WILLISTON, VT- Many schools are ringing the bell, in favor of a deep clean, we still don’t know too much about Vermont’s first case. An adult in Bennington county remains hospitalized.

223 people are being monitored in Vermont. 39 have completed monitoring and 34 have tested negative.

In the empire state there are 142 cases, with 19 of them in New York City.

The Vermont Health Department says it’s working with the Agency of Education to provide guidance to schools.

Williston Central School and Allen Brooke School in Williston were closed on Monday, 3/9. Both schools will be closed Tuesday for additional cleaning. They will open back up on Wednesday, 3/10.

School officials say they will be conducting comprehensive cleaning.

“They’re getting the areas in the building that are the high touch areas, ya know, door handles, tables, technology, they are also cleaning busses,” said CVSD Director of Digital Learning and Communication Bonnie Birdsall.

Eileen McCoy has a daughter who goes to Allen Brook School in Williston. She said she was surprised when she heard there wouldn’t be any school Monday.

“But I understand I’d rather keep everyone healthy today really thinking about a school there is a place that there are some medically fragile children,” said McCoy.

Acting Superintendent Meagan Roy said the district has been in contact with the Health Department and the Agency of Education.

“We made the decision late yesterday morning based on the information we had at the time and without the opportunity to contact the department of health and agency of education,” said Roy.

Citing a release from the district, a staff member traveled to a hotel late last month where other guests have since tested positive for the coronavirus. That person is under self-quarantine after saying they had symptoms similar to a cold.

There is no word whether his symptoms are connected to coronavirus.

“The department of health let us know that in general the employee did exactly what they should do,” said Roy.

It appears there is a direct line between the health department and school districts right now.

“Today we have been working with the agency of education and the health department to give schools guidance. We would really like schools to make these decisions based on public health,” said Deputy Commissioner of Health Tracy Dolan.

Two schools in the Twin Valley Unified Union School District in Wilmington were closed Monday due to potential indirect exposure.