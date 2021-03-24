Schumer announces rent assistance as eviction moratorium expiration looms

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Sen. Charles Schumer announced that New York state will receive more than one billion dollars in emergency rental assistance, as part of the American rescue plan. The announcement comes ahead of the end of the federal eviction moratorium set to expire on March 31.

The New York Senator announced that the new assistance comes on top of the previous $1 billion secured in the emergency COVID-19 package in December. Rental assistance can be used to cover past-due rent, as well as future rent payments and utility expenses, including internet.

Counties in New York State will see over 5% of the $20 billion national pot designated for rental assistance.

Below is a breakdown of total funds and counties receiving them.

GovernmentLocal Allocation
Albany County$7,170,141
Babylon town$4,931,951
Brookhaven town$11,283,374
Buffalo city$5,991,445
Dutchess County$6,905,215
Erie County$15,570,237
Hempstead town$18,000,808
Huntington town$4,705,750
Islip town$7,735,855
Monroe County$12,581,532
Nassau County$1,422,735
New York city$195,662,785
Niagara County$4,911,767
North Hempstead town$5,419,934
Oneida County$5,366,845
Onondaga County$10,808,465
Orange County$9,034,435
Oyster Bay town$7,003,154
Rochester city$4,827,605
Rockland County$7,646,178
Saratoga County$5,394,821
Suffolk County$5,998,486
Westchester County$18,004,469
Yonkers City$4,702,628
NY STATE$633,518,691
New York Total$1,014,599,305

