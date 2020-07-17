Scott plans to reopen schools in the fall with a hybrid model

MONTPELIER, VT- With nearly six more weeks until schools will start back up, Governor Phil Scott said the state has a lot of common ground and data to ensure kids will succeed and stay safe this fall. He explained that scientific evidence shows schools can safely reopen in the Green Mountain State.

“Just like I have done throughout this pandemic, I am watching the data and listening to the experts,” said Gov. Scott.

Scott said although data suggests schools can safely open in Vermont, it will not be a simple return. “Classrooms might not be full for the foreseeable future, nor will school cafeterias, or gymnasiums,” said Scott.

Scott expects to use a hybrid model with both in person learning and remote learning. He feels that it is important for kids to have the opportunity to learn in person this fall.

“Kids need the structure, the relationship with their peers, their teachers and other adults for their academic, social, and emotional development,” said the Governor.

Dr. William Raszka, a pediatric specialist who wrote an editorial on reopening school shared extensive data on Friday that show children are less likely to transmit the disease.

“Several school-based studies particularly in young children have not shown significant transmission of COVID within schools,” said Raska. “In France, one COVID infected nine-year-old boy exposed more than 80 students, there were no cases of secondary infection.”

State Epidemiologist Dr. Patsy Kelso said children in Vermont nine and under make up 3% of all cases in the state. Those between ten and eighteen make up about 7% of cases.

“We have, through our community mitigation efforts through the last month, achieved a level of disease suppression in our communities that we think makes it appropriate to take this next step with opening schools,” said Kelso.

Health officials say there will be three main strategies when schools reopen, including daily screenings, testing people when they are symptomatic, and continuing with contact tracing when there is a case inside of a school.