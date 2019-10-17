Scott wants young Vermonters to consider career in building trades

Gov. Phil Scott is encouraging young Vermonters to go into the construction trades.

On Thursday, at a Montpelier news conference, Scott highlighted a facet of the state’s well-publicized demographic challenge that includes a shrinking workforce. He said the state has 14,000 fewer people in the labor force than at the state’s peak a decade ago.

Without enough people working in the trades, he said, there won’t be homes to buy, bridges to cross or parks to visit.

Scott and other officials highlighted programs where young people can learn construction trades by taking advantage of, for example, paid apprenticeships.

Scott signed a proclamation earlier this month declaring October Careers in Construction Month.