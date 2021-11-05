Search continues for missing 68-year-old bus driver in the Upper Valley

Both Hartford and state police were out Friday with K-9’s, drones, and even a border patrol plane. He was last spotted on surveillance video at work, but neighbors say they saw him with an unknown man the following day.

When Randy Koloski failed to show up for work Monday morning to transport students to and from school, he was reported missing.

“From what I understand, he was a loyal employee,” Deputy Chief Brad Vail said. “He loved his job.”

Vail says video cameras on the buses captured Koloski cleaning his bus Saturday night following a run, which is routine for him. What isn’t routine is that Koloski’s car was also found parked in the Student Transportation lot, with his phone and keys still inside.

“If he was last seen at his residence, why was his car at his place of employment?” Vail said. “How did he get from point a to b, and just the mere fact that everything else is out of character for him.”

Neighbors of Koloski for more than 20 years told us they saw him outside his home Sunday afternoon, talking with a middle-aged man they didn’t recognize. They say very few people come and go from the Sharon residence, where Koloski lives alone. In general, they say he’s quiet, the most noise he makes is mowing the lawn.

The neighbor also said they saw a vehicle that set off their motion sensor light about 10 pm Sunday. Police say they’re aware of this and are following all leads.

“We also know he’s a very private individual which makes it harder in these circumstances,” Maj. Vail said. “Most everybody likes to put their life out on social media and Mr. Koloski did not. That kind of hinders investigations and these kinds of incidents.”

Police say they don’t know of any medical issues or mental health problems with Randy Koloski. If you know anything call police at 802-295-9425.