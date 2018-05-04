Search continues Friday for South Burlington homicide suspect

Police say the search continues Friday for the man suspected of killing his girlfriend at a home in South Burlington.  

On Friday, South Burlington Police Chief Trevor Whipple said law enforcement is still searching for Leroy Headley. Whipple said investigators are following-up on leads and using all available resources to locate him.

Police say Headley, 36, called a relative in Massachusetts to say he shot his girlfriend.

The South Burlington Police Department said it got a call before 6:30 p.m. Thursday from police in Falmouth, Mass., about the possible shooting.

Police later found the woman, whose name has not been released, dead at a ‘known’ home located at 10 Southview Drive. Investigator say she appeared to have been shot.

Police say Headley may be driving a 2017 blue Nissan Pathfinder bearing Vermont registration HBR 281.

