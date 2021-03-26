Search efforts continue for missing Canadian kite surfer on Lake Champlain

The search for a missing kite surfer from Canada will resume Saturday on Lake Champlain, it was suspended Friday, due to weather.

Vermont State Police have been in constant communication with authorities up north in Canada because of the Missisquoi’s location. They say weather conditions made search efforts much more challenging Friday.

62-year-old Pierre Dunningan, of Quebec, was last seen at about 4 p.m. Wednesday. He was reportedly not wearing a wet suit or a life jacket. Police say a witness reported seeing him near the mouth of the Missisquoi River, on the Vermont side of the border.

VSP Lieutenant John Maccallum was part of the search effort Thursday. He says authorities are of course looking for Dunningan, but also signs of his clothing, the sail, or skis he was apparently wearing. Helicopters and boats were used, and troopers also checked shorelines, but the search was called off around 5 p-m as visibility became an issue.

“Just different challenges right now with the Mississquoi Bay and the time of year it is,” he said. “There’s areas of ice that are spotty throughout the day. Today there were thunderstorms in the area, rain and fog all impact visibility and hamper helicopter type of work.”

VSP says weather permitting, the search will resume tomorrow both in Vermont and Canada.