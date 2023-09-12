The search for a 72-year-old Orleans County woman, who has been missing since late last week, will continue Tuesday.

Judith Giglio of Westmore was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. Friday at a residence at 45 Goodwin Mountain Lane in Westmore. Her disappearance is not considered suspicious, but she has health problems and there are concerns for her welfare.

Giglio is about 5’5” to 5’6” tall, 145-150 pounds, with brown shoulder-length hair. She might walk with a limp. She was last ween wearing black shorts, a gray shirt and gray Crocs.

On Monday, 90 people from nearly a dozen state and local agencies continued their efforts to find Giglio before suspending operations for the night at about 7:30 p.m. Since Friday, search crews and volunteers have covered more than four square miles with the help of state police drone aircraft and K9 unit.

Vermont State Police would like to review any surveillance video or still images from people in the Goodwin Mountain Lane area. Anyone with footage or photos that could assist investigators should call the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.