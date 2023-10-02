A 9-year-old girl who police say may have been abducted Saturday while on a camping trip with her family has been found safe.

New York State Police say Charlotte Sena, a fourth grader from Greenfield, was riding her bike in Moreau State Park when she was last seen about 6:15 p.m. Saturday. The girl’s mother called 911 after her bicycle was found about a half hour later.

Officials issued an Amber Alert on Sunday morning after an exhaustive search because “it was quite possible that an abduction had taken place,” state police Lt. Colonel Richard Mazzone said.

Just before 7 p.m. Monday, State police issued a release that said Sena “has been located and in good health. A suspect is in custody. This is still an active investigation.”

About 400 people took part in the search Monday, up from more than 100 the day before, state police said. The search expanded over 46 linear miles, with much of the area heavily wooded.

The searchers included state and local police, forest rangers, local volunteer firefighters, and some private search and rescue groups, officials said. Authorities also requested help from the FBI.

Troopers set up several checkpoints on the winding, rural roads around the park. They stopped drivers and asked if they knew the family, had seen the girl’s photo or had any other information that could help the search. They also had some drivers open their trunks.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she was “Extremely grateful to @nyspolice, @NYStateParks police, and all of our partners who worked tirelessly to locate Charlotte and ensure she could return home safely to her family.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.