Search underway for new site for Burlington High School

Superintendent Tom Flanagan says the district is working aggressively to find a space to hold both the high school and Burlington Technical Center students.

“We’re probably going to get to a handful, 5-10 sites in the next 6-8 weeks,” he said. “Then we can move into phase 2 and narrow the recommendations to 2-3 for consideration.”

The possibilities for BHS are all throughout the Queen City. Flanagan says the school’s previous space on institution road still provides viable land for building as well as large open fields for recreation, but downtown spaces boast good connectivity and internship opportunities for students.

Environmental testing will be part of the consideration process, following ongoing PCB contamination at the old school. Flanagan says the current lease at downtown BHS in the former Macy’s building ends in 3.5 years, so he’s pushing the board to work quickly on this.

“We really need to get into a new high school in 4 years,” he said. “That’s an aggressive timeline and faster than most people are telling me we can get this done.”

Councilor Ali Dieng shares that standpoint. He encouraged Flanagan and the board to work smart, not hard.

“Now we’re back to the drawing board, I am not sure if we wanna rush this,” Dieng said. “We need a return of investment on Burlington high school downtown. To me, 2-3 years is possibly wasting money.”