Search will resume Wednesday for missing swimmer in Lake Champlain

ALBURGH, Vt. – A missing swimmer is presumed dead after search and rescue crews spent hours Tuesday night trying to locate him.

It happened near the Alburgh Dunes State Park.

The emergency call came in before 6:30 p.m. that an adult man dove into the water from a boat on the lake and did not resurface despite efforts from people on board to try and help. Police are interviewing witnesses to gather more information.

The boat originated at a marina in New York.

The man, whose name is not being released, was not located as of 9 p.m.

The Vermont State Police Scuba Team is expected to help in search and recovery efforts Wednesday morning.