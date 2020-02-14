Secret phantom spreads love across the state on Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is all about love and affection and for yet another year, people could *see* what is in the air.

For years now a secret Valentine’s Day phantom has been hanging up red hearts all around Montpelier, but this year the phantom decided to spread the love across the state.

Claire Benedict is the corner co-owner, Bear Pond Books

“It just reminds us that you know there’s love to go around and people are doing nice things too”

On Valentine’s Day eve the secret phantom decorated businesses and town offices with red hearts

“Oh my gosh it’s the one thing everyone here can look forward too it’s just cheerful and it really picks you up in the dead of winter especially on a cold day like today,” said Montpelier Resident Mary Boyce.

Marianne Riordan was on her way to the Town Clerk’s Office when she noticed the hearts in Williston. She said it was a nice surprise and lifted her spirits.

“It’s a wonderful way to spread kind loving caring sharing thoughts and what better way than today, said Riordan. “When you get a Valentine’s Day gift or flowers it’s always a nice surprise so this is kind of a nice surprise too to be greeted with hearts.”

Aly Mchugh is the owner of a boutique in Montpelier who feels the phantoms hearts are important now more than ever.

“Spread the love is right especially in this climate that we are in I think spreading the love is essential,” said Mchugh.

No one knows who is behind it, but they are sure to make the freezing Valentines Day feel a little bit warmer. 0