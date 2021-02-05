Secretary to Gov. Andrew Cuomo releases list of those eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting on Feb. 15

(WSYR-TV) — Melissa DeRosa, secretary to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, took to Twitter on Thursday and released a list of people eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting on Feb. 15.
Adults of any ages with the following conditions can be eligible for the vaccine:
- Cancer — current or in remission, including 9/11-related cancers
- Chronic kidney disease
- Pulmonary Disease — including, but not limited to, COPD, asthma, pulmonary fibrosis, cystic fibrosis, and 9/11-related pulmonary diseases
- Intellectual and Developmental disabilities, including Down Syndrome
- Heart conditions — including, but not limited to, heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, or hypertension
- Immunocompromised state — including, but not limited to, solid organ transplant or from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, use of other immune weakening medicines, or other causes
- Severe obesity — BMI greater than or equal to 40 kg/m^2
- Obesity — BMI of 30 kg/m^2 or higher, but less than 40 kg/m^2
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease or Thalassemia
- Type 1 or 2 diabetes mellitus
- Cerebrovascular disease — affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain
- Neurologic conditions — including, but not limited to, Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia
- Liver disease
According to DeRosa, the list is subject to change as “additional scientific evidence is published and as New York State obtains and analyzes additional state specific data.”