Sen. Bernie Sanders holds hearing on the cost of climate change

Vermont Junior Senator Bernie Sanders held a senate budget committee hearing called ‘the cost of in-action on climate change’ Thursday. He says it will be more costly not to act on climate change than it is to shift the economy from fossil fuels to more sustainable energy sources.

“Economists have estimated that cost of inaction will total some $34 trillion in the United States alone in lost economic action,” Sen. Sanders said. “And more than $100 trillion throughout the world by the end of the century.”

Aside from money, Sanders says doing nothing will also lead to the deaths of one and a half million people across the globe every single year, due to malnutrition, extreme heat, and other factors. That’s why he and democratic senators introduced a bill called End Polluter Welfare Act Thursday. Sanders says it will close tax loopholes and get rid of federal subsidies for the oil, coal, and fuel industries. Right now, they get about $15 billion each year from those subsidies.

“We have wasted too much time discussing whether or not climate change is real,” Sanders said/ “This debate was not fueled by science, but by a decades long campaign funded by the fossil fuel industry.”

Sanders was joined by a handful of panelists to help outline the what they call existential threats of climate change and also, consequences we are already facing.

“What was once called the novel corona-virus killed 350k Americans in 2020,” said David Wallace Wells, author of “The uninhabitable Earth.” According to research, that same number 350,000 die from the air pollution produced from the burning of fossil fuels.”

Sanders said he invited the CEOs of Exxon, BP, and Chevron to present their side of the story. All of which declined.