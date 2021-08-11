Sen. Rand Paul calls suspension from YouTube a ‘badge of honor’

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on the federal coronavirus response on Capitol Hill on March 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Susan Walsh-Pool/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) — Sen. Rand Paul will have to pick a new platform on which to criticize the federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic this week after YouTube temporarily banned the Kentucky Republican.

YouTube representatives told Politico that Paul was banned for a week for spreading misinformation about the virus, including “masks do not play a role in preventing the contraction or transmission of COVID-19.”

Last week, Paul released a video to his official channel saying “most of the masks you get over the counter don’t work.”

Paul also urged Americans to resist mandates, saying, “They can’t arrest all of us.”

YouTube says the suspension is consistent with their policy on misinformation.

Paul used the suspension to blast the platform and accuse YouTube of censorship, and described the ban as a “badge of honor.”

A badge of honor . . . leftwing cretins at Youtube banning me for 7 days for a video that quotes 2 peer reviewed articles saying cloth masks don’t work.



If you want to see the banned video go to Liberty Tree https://t.co/gsTUwuLZGL — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 10, 2021

In recent months, Paul has publically questioned federal pandemic guidance, even grilling the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, about the origins of the virus that caused the global pandemic.

Paul, an ophthalmologist prior to entering politics, has used Senate hearings to critique Fauci about his prior statements on the pandemic, causing Fauci to push back by saying, “You do not know what you are talking about.”

Paul continues to express his beliefs on Twitter and other outlets.