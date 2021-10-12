Schumer confirms U.S. to reopen Canadian border to fully vaccinated travelers in November

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York says he has confirmation from the Department of Homeland Security that the U.S.-Canadian border will reopen to nonessential vaccinated travelers by early November.
Canada opened its border to vaccinated U.S. travelers in August, more than a year and a half after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its closure. Since then, lawmakers in many northern border states have lobbied the White House to take similar action.
U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins (NY-26) announced the news on Twitter, saying more details are coming Wednesday.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul praised the announcement in a statement.
“From Western New York to the North Country, I look forward to welcoming our Canadian neighbors back to New York as we continue to rebuild and recover from this pandemic,” she said.