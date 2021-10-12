Schumer confirms U.S. to reopen Canadian border to fully vaccinated travelers in November

FILE – In this Aug. 9 2021, file photo a Canada Border Services Agency officer hands documents back to a motorist entering Canada at the Douglas-Peace Arch border crossing, in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada. The U.S. government on Friday, Aug 20, extended a ban on nonessential travel along the borders with Canada and Mexico to slow the spread of COVID despite increase pressure to lift the restriction. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York says he has confirmation from the Department of Homeland Security that the U.S.-Canadian border will reopen to nonessential vaccinated travelers by early November.

Canada opened its border to vaccinated U.S. travelers in August, more than a year and a half after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its closure. Since then, lawmakers in many northern border states have lobbied the White House to take similar action.

U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins (NY-26) announced the news on Twitter, saying more details are coming Wednesday.

At long last, there is action by the U.S. to open the doors & welcome back our Canadian neighbors beginning in November.



This is good news for businesses & families that have suffered under the continued border shutdown.



Further details coming tomorrow.

My statement here ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/YEN7LuxGle — Brian Higgins (@RepBrianHiggins) October 13, 2021

New York Governor Kathy Hochul praised the announcement in a statement.

“From Western New York to the North Country, I look forward to welcoming our Canadian neighbors back to New York as we continue to rebuild and recover from this pandemic,” she said.