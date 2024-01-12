Vermont Senator Peter Welch is among a group of lawmakers pushing for an extension on a federal program that provides high-speed internet to low-income households. If extended, $7 billion would be devoted to the affordable connectivity program, but if no action is taken the program will expire by April.

The program was started back in December of 2021. Since then, nearly 23 million households across the country have taken advantage of the program, including more than 25,000 Vermont households.

Eligible households could see discounts of up to $30 a month on internet service, and up to $75 discounts for eligible households on tribal land. It’s money that Sen. Welch calls a difference-maker for low-income households.

“This is 30 bucks, but it’s for people who make $12,000 a year, you have to be under 200% of poverty,” said Welch, “The more folks have opportunities, and the tools like a good grade school education, a good high school education and high access to the internet, then folks who are really in tough circumstances have the tools they need to build their lives.”

Despite the possibility of a government shutdown, Welch is cautiously optimistic that the extension can be passed by the spring, noting that the bill already has bipartisan support. Welch said, “Time is marching on. And whether it can or not, the world we’re in in D.C. right now, I can’t make any hard-core predictions. But, I have some optimism. One of my co-sponsors is J.D. Vance from Ohio, he and I are not particularly aligned on a lot of things. But those in Ohio have the same challenges that we have here in Vermont. We got to keep it moving and I’m going to do what I can do with the folks right here.”

Congress has until the end of next week to avoid a partial government shutdown. On Friday, House Speaker Mike Johnson insisted on sticking with a bipartisan spending deal he struck with other congress members, but had no clear path for overcoming hard-right opposition within the Republican party.