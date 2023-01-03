Today marks a historic day in Vermont politics – as the passing of the torch of Vermont’s three-member congressional delegation has come to fruition.

Peter Welch as officially assumed his role as Vermont’s first new senator in 16 years, with the help of his longtime friend.

“Quite humbling to have Senator Leahy with me, but now quite excited to be in a position to do work on behalf of Vermont in the United States Senate,” Welch said. “And he’s doing everything he possibly can to give me a running start.”

For the Democratic senator, taking the oath of office on Tuesday was a sentimental moment, as he served on Leahy’s first campaign in 1974. With Leahy’s 48-year career representing the Green Mountain State in Washington at an end, the now junior senator said losing a man with nearly five decades of experience and relationships won’t be easy.

“There is no other senator Leahy,” he said. “But he has put things in place where there is a strong foundation. I’m going to be working with Senator Sanders to do everything we can to maintain the legacy we’ve been given by Patrick.”

Becca Balint, Vermont’s first female and openly LGBTQ member of congress, will have to wait a little longer to officially assume her position as House Republicans continue to grapple over who should serve as speaker.

The former Vermont senate pro tem sent out a tweet this afternoon thanking her family and Vermonters that have helped her along her journey, saying “it’s a surreal feeling to see my name in the halls of congress,” but adds that it is time for her to get to work.

Through the election process, both Balint and Welch have continued to preach bipartisanship.

“Good things happen when you find ways to work together, and I think all of us have to remember that,” Welch said.

Welch mentioned that addressing housing and affordability in Vermont are high on his list of priorities heading into 2023, while Balint said she’s too focused on the housing but hopes to tackle ways to address the mental health crisis.

Both emphasize that working across the aisle will be essential to making it happen, something they say Americans are pleading for.

“We’ve had a citizen embrace of the restoration and the maintaining of our democracy,” Welch said. “That’s a thrilling decision that the american people made.”

Welch said he has not received his committee assignment yet and would not say which ones he was gunning for.

Balint can’t be appointed to any committee until House Republicans make a final decision on a speaker.