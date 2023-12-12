Washington, D.C. – Vermont Sen. Peter Welch pushed for more funding for flood recovery while making opening remarks at a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee as the state continues to recover from the summer’s floods.

Welch asked the committee to advance a package that includes Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery funds. Those funds would help communities try to recover from natural disasters like the catastrophic flooding seen around the Green Mountain State.

In part of his testimony, Sen. Welch said, “Failing to prioritize disaster funding now will leave our constituents feeling that their government has abandoned them to play partisan games. I urge this Committee to approve appropriations funding that includes Community Development Block Grants-Disaster Relief funding.”

Almost 3,000 homes got damaged in the flooding, along with 90 roads being closed. 28,000 acres of agriculture impacted, according to Vermont Severe Weather and Flooding Loss & Damage Survey Results.

Hundreds of small businesses filed claims for losses with the Small Business Administration. Welch said it will take more than $50 million to repair five damns in the town of Ludlow. Another Vermont town, Johson, has reported a wastewater treatment center washed out by the flooding “could fail at any time.”

You can watch the Senator’s full remarks here. Those who want to read his testimony can read it here.