Senate overrides governors veto on minimum wage bill

MONTPELIER, VT- On Thursday, the senate did override the governor’s veto on a bill that would raise the minimum wage. The bill would raise the minimum wage to $11.75 in 2021 and to $12.55. Governor Phil Scott said the bill would have a negative impact on economic growth.

Democratic Senator Michael Sirotkin is the main sponsor of the bill that would raise the minimum wage. He feels the bill would help fix income inequality. He was happy the senate voted to override the governor’s veto, and he’s hopeful the house will do the same.

“I think it’s a much needed bill. I think it’s a bill that has been modified to make it more acceptable and to wait for two years out to see where we are before we take any further steps,” said Senator Sirotkin.

In Governor Scotts veto letter, he wrote that a fiscal analysis of the bill projects job loss, cuts to employee hours, and increased costs of goods and services.

“I just don’t believe that artificially raising the minimum wage is going to help anyone and I just feel that it will hurt the economy particularly the rural parts of our state,” said Governor Scott

Senator Sirotkin said it would *help rural workers.

“Overall it will be more favorable for the rural areas because I think we have much more of a disproportionate number of minimum wage workers working in the rural areas. So of the money that is going to be going to these folks. More rural Vermonters will benefit.”

The bill is expected to help 40,000 Vermonters. The house is expected to vote on the override sometime next week.

