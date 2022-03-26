Senator Bernie Sanders held a roundtable discussion with Vermont high school students earlier today at the Vermont State House in Montpelier.

“The goal is to make young people understand that their voices matter and to get them to think about the very serious problems facing our country,” says United States Senator Bernie Sanders.

Sanders holds the State of the Union Essay Contest annually where Vermont high school students submit essays on topics they believe are important issues facing the United States. This years contest saw submissions from more than 400 students from 38 different High Schools. Sanders says he was impressed with this year’s submissions.

“I am very impressed by the younger generation,” Sanders says. “This is a generation that understands that the country faces serious problems and that these problems will impact them more than the younger generation and I think they’re ready to roll their sleeves and get to work.”

Some of the essays submitted discussed topics including voting rights, gender discrimination and climate change. Students were honored to have the opportunity to speak with Senator Sanders.

“It’s unbelievable,” says finalist Jackson Bennett. “I never thought I’d be here today doing this. It’s quite an honor.”

“It’s such an honor,” says finalist Penelope Derosset. “I was one of the youngest finalists and it’s so great to sit in a room with people and learn from them and listen to them and have them listen to me too. It was really great.”

Senator Sanders entered the finalists essays into the congressional record which is the official archive of the US Congress.