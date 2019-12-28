Senator Sanders kicks off “End Corporate Greed” Tour

LEBANON, NH- On Friday, Senator Bernie Sanders kicked off his End Corporate Greed Tour in Lebanon New Hampshire. He started with a Town Hall at the Fireside Inn and Suites. The tour will take place throughout New Hampshire from December 27-29th.

At the town hall on Friday, Sanders focused on wealth inequality, healthcare and climate change.

“Maybe we should have an economy that works for working families and not just the one percent,” said Sanders.

Senator Sanders spent a lot of time discussing his views on healthcare, saying he believes healthcare is a human right not a privilege.

“We are spending twice as much as our Canadian neighbors and people all over Europe and yet we have eighty seven percent who are uninsured or underinsures. We got 500,000 people who go bankrupt every year because of medically related debt,” said Sanders.

Sanders even spoke directly with audience members about how he would guarantee healthcare for all by eliminating premiums, co-payments, and deductibles. He pulled one audience member on stage sharing how much she pays in deductibles and premiums. He referenced to her healthcare and said “$7,000 deductible, $9,000 a year in premiums and then additional expenses that’s maybe $15,000 depending on the situation, that’s how we pay for health care.”

During the town hall the senator also spoke about climate change calling it a global crisis.

“If we care about our future generations, then we have no choice but to act boldly and comprehensively about climate change,” said Sanders.

If elected, Sanders plans to would work together with leaders in other countries to combat climate change.

“Maybe just maybe instead of spending $1.8 billion… $1.8 trillion a year on weapons of destruction designed to kill each other,” said Sanders. “Maybe we should pull our resources and fight our common enemy which is climate change.”

The senator also touched on issues of criminal justice reform, gun legislation, and education.