Burlington, VT – Late-night host, stand-up comic, and Emmy Award-winning writer Seth Meyers will come to Vermont on February 23 to perform on the main stage at the Flynn.

The show starts at 7:00 p.m., and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 15 at 10:00 a.m. You can get the tickets at flynnvt.org. Meyers was the head writer on Saturday Night Live and anchor for their ‘Weekend Update’ segment. According to Vanity Fair, his late-night show is quote, “one of television’s most intellectually curious talk shows.”

His show received Emmy nominations for Outstanding Talk Series in 2022 and 2023. From 2017 to 2020 and in 2023, he received Emmy nominations for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series. His show also has been nominated for Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama, or Variety Series on the digital side. The show won back-to-back Critics’ Choice Awards for Best Talk Show in 2020 and 2021, with a third nomination in 2022.

About the Flynn

The Flynn is a performing arts center in Vermont established 93 years ago in 1930. The world-class performing arts center hosts performances year-round and welcomes international, national, and regional artists to perform on the original Main Stage and in the intimate black box theater Flynn Space. The black box theatre holds classes and supports both local and visiting artists through residencies and commissions.