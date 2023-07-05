The Vermont Attorney General’s office says they’ve reached a settlement related to the Jay Peak EB-5 lawsuits.

Vermont will pay $16.5 million to the federal receiver for Jay Peak over three years. The settlement has not been finalized yet, and a bar order still needs to be approved by the court overseeing the receivership. The bar order would block 33 pending or potential lawsuits related to the Jay Peak EB-5 projects and a class action complaint filed by 121 investors.

In a statement on the settlement, Attorney General Charity Clark wrote, “This civil settlement will bring a global resolution to the State’s involvement in this matter, which will protect the State from additional EB-5 lawsuits, preventing further financial harm to Vermont. My team and I did not come to this decision lightly. Many years of extensive legal work, overseen by multiple attorneys general, have carried us to this point. This settlement removes the State’s exposure to financial risk and gives Vermont the opportunity to move forward from this chapter.”

The Attorney General’s office also says the state will continue its support of investors trying to receive Permanent Resident Cards, also known as green cards, which could reduce the state’s payment by $4 million.