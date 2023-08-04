Good Friday morning, friends! It’s a little bit of a rough start to the day with a line of showers, downpours, and strong storms moving through. This initial line is all ahead of a potent cold front that’s set to make an official pass this afternoon. Nevertheless, travel conditions are not the greatest this morning so make sure you’re taking it extra easy.

Our afternoon will feature a marginal to slight risk of severe weather again, but this time around the greatest risk for severe storms will shift south into southern Vermont. The main hazards to consider with today’s storms will be damaging winds, dangerous lightning, hail, and localized flooding. In fact, there’s already an areal flood watch out for many of us until 9PM tonight.

Strong to severe storms will become most likely as we head through the afternoon and early evening, but activity will taper overnight into Saturday morning. The cold front will be slow to move away and that’s why we’re thinking some of today’s storms could be slow movers with an additional 0.5″ to 1″+ of rain on the way.

As for the weekend forecast, it’s looking much nicer with partial sunshine Saturday and full sunshine Sunday. Highs will hover in the upper 70s to low 80s both days; a much deserved quieter weekend ahead. Until then, stay safe and remain weather aware.