Good Thursday morning, friends! It’s a blustery start to the day with temperatures in the 60s alongside increasing clouds and an isolated shower. There may also be some patchy fog in communities where winds are the lightest this morning, but the fog won’t last for long.

Our afternoon will feature slivers of sunshine, highs in the upper 70s, and continued unsettled weather. A marginal to slight risk for severe storms are in the forecast today across the St. Lawrence River Valley. The main hazards to prepare for include localized flash flooding, medium sized hail, and damaging wind gusts.

Showers and storms will diminish late tonight into Friday morning, but do not let your guard down. Scattered showers, downpours, and strong to severe storms will return for Friday. However, the biggest threat for active weather will shift south into southern Vermont where there’s a slight risk for a few severe storms. Stay safe and weather aware through the end of the week.