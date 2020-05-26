Sex offender to be released in Burlington

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan sheriff's deputy is seen on video punching a black woman in the head several times during her arrest early Tuesday, and another deputy tased her husband after the couple allegedly refused an order to leave the scene of a shooting.

Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry Clayton said several officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave, including the one seen on the video punching the woman, and an internal investigation is underway.