A study of population estimates from the Vermont Legislative Joint Fiscal Office shows the state’s population saw little growth in 2022 compared to past years, but a sharp increase in older Vermonters indicates an aging population.

After seeing an influx of 4,100 people in 2021, Vermont’s population only grew by 92 people in 2022, according to a release from the Vermont Legislative Joint Fiscal Office.

Based on U.S. Census Bureau estimates, Vermont’s population stood at 647,064 in 2022, but saw a growth of over 15% between July 2010 and July 2020 with 21,000 more people living in the state. Comparatively, the U.S. Census Bureau says the country saw a national population increase of about 7.4% in the same time frame.

In the decade between 2010 and 2020, The age group of 65 to 79 saw the biggest change in demographics with an increase of 44,000 more people, a change of 66.7%.

The next biggest shift was in Vermonters aged 40 to 54, which saw a decrease of about 28,000 people, a change of 19.6%.

The decade also saw a decrease in young people, with about 14,000 fewer people aged 0 to 17 in 2020 than in 2010, a change of 10.9%. Joyce Manchester, Senior Economist with the Joint Fiscal Office, contributed this fall to declining birthrates during the pandemic.

Manchester wrote, “If the goal is to grow its overall population and share of working-age residents substantially, Vermont faces a tough road ahead. Net migration must offset big deficits in the natural change that comes from births minus deaths.”

Vermont’s population of people aged 25 to 39 increased by about 12,000 people, a change of 11%. An increase that Manchester says wasn’t nearly enough to help grow Vermont’s working population, as the share of working-age adults in the state fell by about 4% between 2010 and 2022.

The Vermont Dept. of Health says by 2030, 1 in 3 people living in the state ill be over 60. This aging population means a few things for the state’s future.

Manchester says the state may see a decrease in tax revenues because past studies indicate that the 45 to 54 and 55 to 64 age groups pay the highest effective tax rate. Sales tax collections may shrink as well since spending for aging populations shifts from goods towards services and health care, which are taxed less or not at all.

Unless Vermont’s older residents begin to leave the state, or a massive influx of younger working-age people come to the state, Vermont’s ratio of older people to younger will continue to rise, meaning the working population will have more of a tax burden to bear.

Manchester recommended a few ways that state legislature might prepare for this, such as planning for ways to support a growing older population in health care, human services, and housing, or increasing migration of young people to the state by raising the cap on international migrants or attracting more workers from other states.