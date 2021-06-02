Shelburne Museum opens with new exhibitions and programs

The Shelburne Museum is officially re-opened. They have a full slate of new exhibitions and programs for visitors to experience. The museum will be open five days a week, Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until October 17th.

Susan Sim, a member of the museum, who was enjoying the day with her grandchildren, says she has waited a long time for the museum to open again. “It is very special to be here on the first day. I think the grandkids are thrilled to be here. This was the first place they wanted to be,” said Sim.

Visitors can walk through 17 of the museums 39 buildings and engage with contemporary artists and designs. Tom Denenberg, the Director at the Shelburne Museum says, “We have three wonderful exhibitions. The Prince of Currier and Ives is open now. We have New England Now, which is a contemporary art show which opens in a couple weeks. We have an outdoor sculpture project with Peter Kirkiles, which is wonderful. So there is a lot to see at the Shelburne Museum this summer.”

One of the highlights that people can look forward to as they reenter the Shelburne Museum is riding the 1920s carousel. It has a new over hang to protect the ride, that was built this past year. Sim says, “It is a great new beautiful experience and I think rain or shine we will be able to be on it.”

Susan Sim says its nice to have the same experience at the museum as she did two years ago. She says she loves having her grandchildren with her as they explore the art. Also, having them ride the Carousel is special to her. “I used to ride on it, my children used to ride on it, and now my grandchildren are enjoying it. So, its a generational experience”, said Sim.

For more details and ticket information, click here.