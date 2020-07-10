Shelburne Museum to reopen July 30, free admission until September

Shelburne, VT – After a 5-month hiatus, Vermont’s Shelburne Museum plans to reopen at the end of the month.

Museum Director Tom Denenberg says the Coronavirus dramatically hindered their operations, but he looks forward to welcoming back the public.

“We’re fundamentally opening for the community, and to let people have a place to walk and reflect. To enjoy a couple of exhibitions, a couple of new spaces that we have here,” said Denenberg.

Denenberg explained he and his staff are working around the clock to ensure visitors’ safety. Currently, the grounds crew is transforming the entrance building, adding proper distancing, one-way aisles, and plexiglass partitions.

Phase one of the reopening includes a 3-hour tour limit and access to select buildings.

“Initially, we’re going to have three buildings open. The Pizzagalli Center with the wonderful exhibition in it, the Webb Gallery with our American paintings, and the Pleissner Gallery. We each chose these because they were the easiest to keep clean,” said Denenberg.

On a given day in the summer, the museum attracts 800 visitors. On the weekends – even more. Denenberg says 10% of Vermont’s schoolchildren visit the place annually. But due to the Pandemic, the museum’s atmosphere has looked and felt different.

“COVID-19, of course, has dramatically altered our operation,” said Denenberg.

But Denenberg is looking forward to serving the public again. He says the steamboat – a favorite attraction at the museum – plans to reopen in phase 2.

For reservations and more, visitors are encouraged to go on the museum’s webpage. Online exhibitions will continue throughout the year. In-person site-seeing is free until September 6.