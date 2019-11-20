Shelburne police increase patrol after rise in red light runners

SHELBURNE, VT – The Shelburne Police Department says they will be increasing patrol after getting a number of complaints regarding people running red lights.

Cpl. Jon Marcoux said in the past year they have seen red light runners along Shelburne road and in addition to that, they have seen pedestrian accidents.

With the holidays right around the corner and the winter weather already here, officers want to make sure that everyone is stopping their vehicles when they are supposed too.

“With the holiday season coming the travel is one of the highest it gets. Nobody wants to have a tragedy, especially on a holiday. So, generally this time of year in relation to the red light violators we are gonna be using a combination of techniques. We will have marked patrol vehicles, unmarked patrol vehicles, something that we call saturation patrols where we have a lot of units targeting a specific area,” said Marcoux.

During the holidays, Shelburne Police Department will be increasing patrol to ensure everyone’s safety.

“During the holidays you can expect to see maybe some checkpoints and a lot of different techniques to try and combat this,” said Marcoux.

While police will do all they can, they say it is important for drivers to watch their speed and remain vigilant at all times.