Bristol, VT- The Chief’s Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington has finished an autopsy on the 14-year-old victim of a shooting in Bristol, and the manner of death is homicide.

The official cause of death for Madden Gouveia, 14, of Shelburne, is a gunshot wound to the torso.

Vermont State Police say the Addison County State’s Attorney’s Office will charge Hussein Mohamed, 14, as an adult in the fatal shooting of Madden Gouveia. Mohamed is now facing three charges: One count of second-degree murder, one count of manslaughter, and one count of aggravated assault. Under Vermont law, second-degree murder carries a penalty of 20 years to life in prison.

Mohamed was released on conditions following the end of his arraignment on Wednesday morning. According to court records, Mohamed is on a 24-hour curfew with exceptions for school, visiting the doctor, and court dates. He’s also not allowed to contact any of the other teens who were there on the day Gouveia was shot or their family members.

According to an affidavit released Tuesday, Mohamed and Gouveia were sitting in a vehicle parked outside a home on North Street in Bristol around 7:20 p.m. Monday night. The boys were with at least two other people in the car, including an 18-year-old man. Gouveia had a 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun with him and was passing it around to the others, with some of them doing things like waving the gun around or loading and unloading it. Mohamed was holding the gun when it fired, striking Gouveia in the back.

According to the affidavit, the 18-year-old told police that Mohamed said to Gouveia, “I didn’t mean to shoot you.”

The affidavit says the 18-year-old removed Gouveia from the vehicle and placed him on the ground. A neighbor came out and performed CPR before officers arrived and continued to treat Gouveia until he was taken by ambulance to the University of Vermont Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Mohamed’s attorney pleaded not guilty on his behalf, and suggested he be allowed to stay at home under house arrest the next few months or years while court proceedings play out.

On the other side, attorneys with the state of Vermont asked for Mohamed to be held without bail at a correctional facility. They also brought in a worker with Vermont’s Department for Children and Families, who knew Mohamed, to testify.

Mohamed’s attorney objected to the testimony multiple times, arguing that since Mohamed is under 18, it is illegal to have any of his personal information leaked. That argument even led to a discussion on whether or not the courtroom should be closed to reporters, but the judge ruled that reporters had a right to be there.

In an online fundraiser, Gouveia’s family described him as “so full of life so fearless smart and had a heart of gold.” The post said an older brother died in an accident in 2020.