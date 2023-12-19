Sheldon, VT- A Sheldon man is accused of running from the scene of a crash earlier this month that sent the other driver to the hospital.

Tyler Dragon, 22, faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident with injury resulting and gross negligent operation.

Police say that on December 8, Dragon was driving a Ram truck when he ran a stop sign at Rice Hill Road and Route 78 and crashed into a Nissan Altima being driven by Tara Wyman, 20, of Bakersfield. Both cars went down a small hill and Dragon’s truck rolled over before he got out and took off, according to investigators.

Wyman received multiple injuries from the crash and was brought to the hospital.

Dragon was issued a citation Monday and is due in court in St. Albans on January 16, 2024.