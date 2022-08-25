Saint Albans, VT- A Franklin County Sheriff’s captain accused of kicking a man in custody has been fired.

Capt. John Grismore was placed on paid administrative leave after deputies notified Sheriff Roger Langevin that Grismore allegedly kicked a detainee in the groin man. The incident was captured on video.

In the statement announcing that Grismore was no longer with the department, Langevin said, “The egregious incident involving Grismore was reported to me by deputies working for me here at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. I am proud of our deputies’ actions and integrity in coming forward with this information.”

Grismore, who is running for sheriff as a Republican, also lost Langevin’s political support.

In a statement made on Aug. 12, Zach Weight, the Republican nominee for Franklin County State’s Attorney said, “The voters of Franklin County deserve a candidate for Sheriff that is not under criminal investigation. I call on Capt. Grismore to withdraw from the race for Sheriff.”

Grismore has yet to acknowledge the call for him to drop out of the race.

The sheriff office’s shared surveillance footage shows the suspect sitting on a bench with his legs chained with shackles. The video then shows the suspect attempting to leave the bench while two officers ask the man to remain seated. When the suspect refused, the video appears to show Grismore kicking the standing suspect in the groin, forcing him to sit.